The Bee Logo

Assalamualaikum Everyone

Here is my new new minimalist logo design. Here I have use bee icon to make the logo more Creative & beautiful shapes. If you like the logo hire me. I will try to create a logo according to your choice and needs. I also work in Fiverr.com .

Here is my another portfolio link: https://www.behance.net/aminul013

My account link: https://www.fiverr.com/mohammaddesign1?up_rollout=true

WhatsApp: 01404177869