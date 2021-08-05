Customize Product | DailyUI 033

Hey! How's your day going? I hope it's going well. Today I designed two screens, with the main idea being to customize a product. Through out the DailyUI challenge I've been wanting to do something related to sneakers, and 'customizing' seemed like the right moment, so I went for it.

The first screen is the product over view. It has the shoes name and some text with a 'view more' option. And the it's just two buttons. The first one is the one for customizing, and the second one is 'add to cart'. Then, the second screen is where you would customize your product, It has some colors to choose for the shoes components. Looking at it now, maybe I missed placing a 'Size' option on the customizing screen. Overall, I think this one came out pretty well. What would you improve?