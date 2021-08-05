Daniel Goy

Cinco de Mayo / Taco Day

Daniel Goy
Daniel Goy
Hire Me
  • Save
Cinco de Mayo / Taco Day illustration
Cinco de Mayo / Taco Day illustration
Cinco de Mayo / Taco Day illustration
Download color palette
  1. taco_stickers_animation.mp4
  2. pica.jpg
  3. taco_stickers.jpg
  4. peeps.jpg

Created a set of stickers print and digital for 5 joints in the UK & US

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Daniel Goy
Daniel Goy
Having Fun with Brands & Design
Hire Me

More by Daniel Goy

View profile
    • Like