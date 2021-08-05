Yashika Vashisht

Pepsi WebsiteShot

Yashika Vashisht
Yashika Vashisht
  • Save
Pepsi WebsiteShot dark theme pinterest website design landing page hero section cold drink bevarage drink website pepsi website user interraction ux uiux product design pepsi website web design design ui design figma ui
Download color palette

Hello there!

Since I really like Pepsi, here's a little something a made for it. What's your favorite drink?

Feel free to Show some love by leaving a feedback.
Thank you !

Yashika Vashisht
Yashika Vashisht

More by Yashika Vashisht

View profile
    • Like