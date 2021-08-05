Denis Dod

FLY Crypto token

Denis Dod
Denis Dod
Hire Me
  • Save
FLY Crypto token dribbble invite token coin upwork ux landing page webdesign illustration design ui defi cryptodesign crypto
FLY Crypto token dribbble invite token coin upwork ux landing page webdesign illustration design ui defi cryptodesign crypto
Download color palette
  1. priciple.mp4
  2. dribble 14.png
  3. dribble 22.png

Hello
I present you 2 color variants for the FLY Crypto token.

Franklin (FLy) – the native token of the VRM and Black Ocean ecosystems.
Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your UI UX/landing page/ website / mobile application?
Write to me 👇
landingagency719@gmail.com
Telegram
or Dribbble

✓Keywords
Crypto, Crypto design, UI/UX, UI Design, UX design, mobile design, web design, website design, wireframes design, prototype design, Squarface, usability audit, Wix, iOS guidelines, Android guidelines, Material Design, Figma, eCommerce design, Sketch, Tilda, User interface design, Android app design, iOS app design, Android and iOS app design, Webdesign, Marvelapp, web design, User Interface, InVision, Principle, WordPress design, eCommerce app design, eCommerce web design, GUI design, responsive web design, icon design, website wireframing, WordPress, Elementor.

Denis Dod
Denis Dod
Crypto Ui Ux design
Hire Me

More by Denis Dod

View profile
    • Like