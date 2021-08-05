Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jon Mynette

Space School Landing Page

Jon Mynette
Jon Mynette
  • Save
Space School Landing Page dailyui vector ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hey guys. I've just started the Daily UI Challenge and will be uploading the work here. Here's my first go... will be interesting to see where we get to by the 100th! Would appreciate any feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Jon Mynette
Jon Mynette

More by Jon Mynette

View profile
    • Like