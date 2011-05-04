Siniša Cvahte

MB combo bass amp

Siniša Cvahte
Siniša Cvahte
  • Save
MB combo bass amp bass amp yellow speaker icon markbass
Download color palette

another spare time icon..
bassists out there will probably recognize this little combo ;)
full size here: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/1414093/mb_01.png

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Siniša Cvahte
Siniša Cvahte

More by Siniša Cvahte

View profile
    • Like