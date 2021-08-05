Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vroom Logo

Vroom Logo typography ux vector illustration icon design app ui logo branding
This is redesigning of the logo. This is basically focusing on two steering wheels of a supercar, showing the modernity, thrill and excitement for those who love speed.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
