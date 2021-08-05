Fashion Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello dribbblers, so today morning i thought to buy some new clothes and rush into the apps and select the design and I had an thought to design an store with minimal look so I thought this design. So in the first screen the user will be presented with new arrivals so user can easily grab new ones and in second screen user can easily select the color and size and design is within user guidelines. so share your thoughts on this design
Design - Figma
Images - Unsplash
Icons - Iconsout
