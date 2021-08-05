Karthik Thammisetty

Fashion Mobile App

Fashion Mobile App cart e-commerce shop pastelcolors typography minimal ux ui design ios app mobile models brand apparel clothing outfit fashion
Hello dribbblers, so today morning i thought to buy some new clothes and rush into the apps and select the design and I had an thought to design an store with minimal look so I thought this design. So in the first screen the user will be presented with new arrivals so user can easily grab new ones and in second screen user can easily select the color and size and design is within user guidelines. so share your thoughts on this design
Design - Figma
Images - Unsplash
Icons - Iconsout

I am available for projects drop message at karthikchinu777@gmail.com

