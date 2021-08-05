Widiatmoko Rahardiyan

misbar - Movies Catalogue 🎬

misbar - Movies Catalogue 🎬 android tv shows catalogue series movies dark-ui ui ux mobile design app
Hello folks! 👋🏻
I made a simple design for movies catalogue app, with the combination of dark background and bright pink. This design was used for my last Android course, hope you like it
Let me know your feedback, and don't forget to press Like ❤
Thank You, matur nuwun 🙏🏻

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
