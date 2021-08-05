Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nunes Ong

Yoben App (House App)

Nunes Ong
Nunes Ong
  • Save
Yoben App (House App) inspiration dailyuiux ux uiux design ui app design houcleaning service massage housekeeping house app mobile
Download color palette

Some shot of my launched design. This app provide services such as house cleaning, and massage. For now this app is only available in Purwokerto but hopefully they can grow soon enough!
.
.
Press "L" to support my work! Thank you!

Nunes Ong
Nunes Ong

More by Nunes Ong

View profile
    • Like