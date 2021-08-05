tonik

Kouncil — Topics

Kouncil — Topics black-and-white
Kouncil — Topics black-and-white
👋 Hey!
Since our first deploy with Vercel, we wished to design a product in a similar design language. Just had to wait for the right project. Luckily for our creative muscles, it came sooner than later. A few months ago we teamed up with Consdata (for the 3rd time!) to redesign Kouncil.

Since Kouncil's main function is to read and edit data, we went with black-and-white UI, where the color is used only if essential.

💡 What’s Kouncil?
Kouncil is a Consdata's side project that lets you manage your Kafka clusters. It's free, open source and easy to set up.

🙌 How did we help?
We redesigned the app and created a component library to future-proof Kouncil's dev team.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
    • Like