Kouncil — Topics

👋 Hey!

Since our first deploy with Vercel, we wished to design a product in a similar design language. Just had to wait for the right project. Luckily for our creative muscles, it came sooner than later. A few months ago we teamed up with Consdata (for the 3rd time!) to redesign Kouncil.

Since Kouncil's main function is to read and edit data, we went with black-and-white UI, where the color is used only if essential.

💡 What’s Kouncil?

Kouncil is a Consdata's side project that lets you manage your Kafka clusters. It's free, open source and easy to set up.

🙌 How did we help?

We redesigned the app and created a component library to future-proof Kouncil's dev team.

———

Remember to follow our profile for more!

Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl