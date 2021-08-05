Kouncil — Topics

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Since our first deploy with Vercel, we wished to design a product in a similar design language. Just had to wait for the right project. Luckily for our creative muscles, it came sooner than later. A few months ago we teamed up with Consdata (for the 3rd time!) to redesign Kouncil.
Since Kouncil's main function is to read and edit data, we went with black-and-white UI, where the color is used only if essential.
💡 What’s Kouncil?
Kouncil is a Consdata's side project that lets you manage your Kafka clusters. It's free, open source and easy to set up.
🙌 How did we help?
We redesigned the app and created a component library to future-proof Kouncil's dev team.
