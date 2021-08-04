Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Geertje Coopmans

Gardening 1989

Geertje Coopmans
Geertje Coopmans
  • Save
Gardening 1989 procreate portrait illustration digital art graphite illustration graphite drawing digital illustration
Download color palette

Image of my mother gardening at my parents´first home. Graphite on paper, digital edit.

Geertje Coopmans
Geertje Coopmans

More by Geertje Coopmans

View profile
    • Like