Introducing Clarinta, a beautiful script font. a lovely, elegant and sweet script font.
Clarinta is perfect for styling logos, stationery, wedding event, invitation, quote, social media, websites and so much more!
Come with Opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.This font is also support multi language.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– Clarinta otf
– Clarinta ttf
– Clarinta woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
