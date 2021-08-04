Introducing Clarinta, a beautiful script font. a lovely, elegant and sweet script font.

Clarinta is perfect for styling logos, stationery, wedding event, invitation, quote, social media, websites and so much more!

Come with Opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.This font is also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Clarinta otf

– Clarinta ttf

– Clarinta woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

