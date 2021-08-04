CAO Analytics - Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Tasked with creating the logo, identity, and Squarespace website for a data analytics company on a short timeline (mainly because I had a hip replacement!). There's a lot of these data companies out there... We landed on a unique color palette to stand out in this industry, line art illustrations and icons, and a simplified approach to the language in comparison to competitors.
Live site: https://www.caoanalytics.com
Hope to continue pushing this brand as it expands!
I often have to remind myself that *graphic design is meant to solve a problem or answer a question* — a fundamental that gets muddled for me as I am onslaught with GORGEOUS design work on platforms like this. I feel imposter syndrome... a lot. But at the end of the day, I know I am solving client needs and I do good work.
:)~ Are there ways you try to avoid imposter syndrome?