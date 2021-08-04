Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paperplant

Poshmark UI redesign

Paperplant
Paperplant
  • Save
Poshmark UI redesign uidesigner appdesign creativedesign mobileapp visual uidesign visualdesign design mobile redesign app branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Poshmark is a great source to sell your old items, but it's cluttered interface drives me crazy every time I use it, so I spent sometime on declutter and redesign.

Paperplant
Paperplant
Like