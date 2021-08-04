Mafer Toscano

Calculator | Daily UI 004

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano
  • Save
Calculator | Daily UI 004 interface interfacedesign uidesignchallenge calculatordesign adobexd uidesigner uxdesigner design challenge dailyuichallenge dailychallenge uidesign uxdesign dailyui calculator ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone! 👋

Daily UI Challenge #4 - Calculator
You can press 'L' if you like my shot!😊

Thank you!,

Mafer

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano

More by Mafer Toscano

View profile
    • Like