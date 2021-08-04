Bonnie Duffley

Lexus.com

Bonnie Duffley
Bonnie Duffley
Hire Me
  • Save
Lexus.com web design automotive prototyping responsive design interaction design wireframing product design branding mobile app user experience design ui ux lexus
Download color palette

User Experience and Interaction Design for Lexus.

Bonnie Duffley
Bonnie Duffley
Creative Direction
Hire Me

More by Bonnie Duffley

View profile
    • Like