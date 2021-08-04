Bonnie Duffley

shopDisney and Disney Store

Bonnie Duffley
Bonnie Duffley
Hire Me
  • Save
shopDisney and Disney Store creative direction design system ecom ecommerce e-commerce responsive design product design visual design web design responsive graphic design branding disney mobile user experience design ui ux
Download color palette

Principal Designer for shopDisney and Disney Store. Role included full product design and UI/UX as well as creating a Design System, Styleguide, etc.

Bonnie Duffley
Bonnie Duffley
Creative Direction
Hire Me

More by Bonnie Duffley

View profile
    • Like