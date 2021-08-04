Travis Swan

FireWork Mobile App

FireWork Mobile App ux app design ui
Over the past year I've had the pleasure of working on a social media marketing platform, FireWork, for connecting athletes with businesses. I worked on the user experience design for this mobile and web application.

The branding was done in collaboration with a wonderful Ottawa based agency named Godzspeed!

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
