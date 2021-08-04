Voluble: A Podcast App

Voluble is a podcasting app that allows premium users to connect to their favorite podcast creators on a deeper level by giving them bonus content that includes both audio and video.

I wanted to make this design bold and trendy by using a modified dark UI and glassmorphic features.

But, I also playful to create a fun experience for users so I made the buttons and other features rounded and played with the bright colors in gradients.

You can find the full case study at: https://rachelmay.design/project/03ced2a9/Voluble