El Monolito | Vintage Logo

Logo project I made for Caffeineshot.

El Monolito is a coffee brand started by Ricardo Peña for the Chilean market. Ricardo wanted his main logo to be in a badge form for easy application for several items from hats to cups. “The Monolito” or “monolith” is presented as the main illustration for this design since it an important symbol of Chilean culture in Bolivia. He intends his product to reach the middle to upper class market in South America.

(This is still a work in progress project.)

The monolith is located inside the Kalasasaya Temple enclosure also called the Temple of the Standing Stones, and was built by the members of the Tiahuanaco Culture, a pre-Columbian civilization that during its period of greatest expansion was distributed in part of what is now Bolivia, Chile and Peru. It included almost the entire plateau called the Collao plateau up to the Pacific Ocean coast to the west and the chapare to the east. Its capital and main religious center was the city of Tiwanaku, located on the shores of Lake Titicaca in the department of La Paz in Bolivia.

