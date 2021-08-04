Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Responsive Yoga Website

A re-design project for an Outdoor yoga studio, Stay Open Yoga, who practices out in the Irish Sun! The business owners and I worked together to make their site inclusive and mobile friendly so their students can book classes on the go!

[Client Work]
Work with me: victoriafoley.work

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
