Healthcare Ecommerce App

When commerce industry meets the healthcare industry can only be a very astute example of the functional nature of sociology which still exists in our societies.
With the ensuance of the COVID-19, and its rapid spread across the gobal territories, businesses and organisations invented and adapted to new ways of going about with their basic routine operations.
I was privileged with an opportunity to design the User Interface for a web application that will provide healthcare products to consumers safely.
Softwares: Adobe XD, Invision, and Adobe Photoshop.