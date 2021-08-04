Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Circolo degli Alpini - Part Three

Circolo degli Alpini - Part Three minimal flat design alpino alpini modern logo clean brand design logos brand logomark mule donkey vector illustration branding design logo design brand identity logo levinanni
While i was refining the main logo design i thougth that the mule deserved a body too...so this is a brand new declination of the whole brand redesign (did you see part 1&2 in my profile?)

