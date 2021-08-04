Hemanth Vallab

CRYPTO-X

Hemanth Vallab
Hemanth Vallab
  • Save
CRYPTO-X currency wallet wallet crypto-x crypto wallet crypto cryptocurrency
Download color palette

Hey ! Its been a long time since I shared my design.

Here are some of the shots of the Crypto Currency app design , user can have a clear satistics of the investements and I have included some cool features in it.

Hope you liked my design , It would be awesome if you smash that LIKE button and feel free to give comments on my design.

Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Hemanth Vallab
Hemanth Vallab

More by Hemanth Vallab

View profile
    • Like