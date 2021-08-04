Vasilina

Sport Dating App

Hello! I present to you the new concept.

On the first screen, you can see cards with popular sports parties and events. Lower you can see categories with types of sports.

The second screen shows the surfing category where users can find people who are fond of surfing, match them, chat, and then go surfing together or whatever.

