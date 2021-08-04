Serafeim

Cryprocurency Medal Coin Mock up

Cryprocurency Medal Coin Mock up template psd mockup
Features

Pack includes 9.psd files : 4500x3000 px, 300dpi
With smart objects, easy to paste into your design
Adjust Shadow & Reflection intensity
4 Photographic Filters inside psd file
Background, you can set custom color and add textures
Customised Shadows
Best organised layers
All relevant help files are included

http://graphicriver.net/item/cryprocurency-medal-coin-mock-up/33349268

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
