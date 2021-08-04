Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samantha Edwards

KC Library Youth YouTube Design

Samantha Edwards
Samantha Edwards
  • Save
KC Library Youth YouTube Design procreate digital design graphic design childrens art
Download color palette

A logo made to advertise the Kansas City Public Library's YouTube channel for kids and teens. www.youtube.com/kclibraryyouth

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Samantha Edwards
Samantha Edwards

More by Samantha Edwards

View profile
    • Like