The Dark or the “alternative” mode trend has currently seen a massive rise.

Dark themes reduce the luminance emitted by device screens, while still meeting minimum color contrast ratios. Due to this contrast, the content on the screen gets sufficiently highlighted. They help improve visual ergonomics by reducing eye strain, adjusting brightness to current lighting conditions, and facilitating screen use in dark environments while conserving battery power.

Head out to my post to read it in detail:

https://muskanraina.medium.com/transitioning-from-light-to-dark-mode-130b2d3a70de

*******

Medium: https://muskanraina.medium.com/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/sketchsome

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sketchsome/

💌 I am open to new projects! muskanraina2505@gmail.com