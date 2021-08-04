🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Dark or the “alternative” mode trend has currently seen a massive rise.
Dark themes reduce the luminance emitted by device screens, while still meeting minimum color contrast ratios. Due to this contrast, the content on the screen gets sufficiently highlighted. They help improve visual ergonomics by reducing eye strain, adjusting brightness to current lighting conditions, and facilitating screen use in dark environments while conserving battery power.
Head out to my post to read it in detail:
https://muskanraina.medium.com/transitioning-from-light-to-dark-mode-130b2d3a70de
*******
Medium: https://muskanraina.medium.com/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/sketchsome
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sketchsome/
💌 I am open to new projects! muskanraina2505@gmail.com