Jestem Przeciw Homofobii / I'm Against Homophobia 🏳️‍🌈

T-shirt designed in collaboration with KPH (Campaign Against Homophobia, a NGO from Poland) and Unipride.

The #JestemPrzeciwHomofobii social campaign was initiated by Campaign Against Homophobia and aims to show the support for the LGBT community in Poland.

Last years for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people living in Poland have been extremely difficult. Due to presidential elections in 2020, LGBT people have become the target and the main enemy of Polish authorities. Two million of Polish people have been systematically humiliated, insulted, dehumanized and attacked with the silent permission of Polish government, just because they love someone of the same sex. This campaign is a voice of support.

The campaign was critically acclaimed and supported by many celebrities. Stars dressed in KPH t-shirts uploaded videos and photos with words of support to LGBT people. Many of famous people went to the polling stations and voted dressed in the #JestemPrzeciwHomofobii t-shirts.

The group of celebrities who support KPH's social campaign is constantly growing 🌈.

You can buy the t-shirt in here (30% of the income will be donated to KPH's aid activities for LGBT people):

www.unipride.pl/produkt/koszulka-jestem-przeciw-homofobii/