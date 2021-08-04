Katyayani Singh

Music Album Cover

Katyayani Singh
Katyayani Singh
  • Save
Music Album Cover vinyl record player redesign yellow submarine cover redesign the beatles music album cover illustration graphic design design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator adobe
Download color palette

This is a cover redesign of the song Yellow Submarine by The Beatles.

Katyayani Singh
Katyayani Singh

More by Katyayani Singh

View profile
    • Like