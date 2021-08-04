Hey! ✌️

This is one of my latest projects, a design concept for an investments company.

This service helps employees to manage and analyze the efficiency of their projects.

The appearance of this service depends on system settings: if your OS is in dark mode, the page will be dark. Also, you can change the color theme in settings.

The Dashboard is not overloaded with widgets and fulfilled the real needs of the users.

As usual for this kind of projects, there were several limitations. One of them was to use graphics from charts.js. But there was an issue with the funnel — there was no proper widget. However it wasn’t a problem because of the funnel’s logic: the data always goes in descending order, therefore the graph could be static. I designed several versions of that widget that worked great and also it wasn't a hard task for devs.

PS. Brand names and contents were changed to protect the client's privacy