Landing Page for FairPlay Management

Landing Page for FairPlay Management movadex fashion gaming website landing design team design graphic design ui
Our rule on the team : not afraid to make bold designs with bright accents and unusual solutions!
Each project requires a flexible mind and a willingness to try new things.

This project was designed & developed for a company that deals with online talent and helps them build their growth strategy. The goal was to make a bright, bold, modern site that would attract new talent.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
