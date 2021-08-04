Landing Page for FairPlay Management

Our rule on the team : not afraid to make bold designs with bright accents and unusual solutions!

Each project requires a flexible mind and a willingness to try new things.

This project was designed & developed for a company that deals with online talent and helps them build their growth strategy. The goal was to make a bright, bold, modern site that would attract new talent.

✨ More our cases:

Behance

🍀 Liked the idea? Here's more about us:

Our Blog!