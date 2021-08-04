Landing Page for FairPlay Management

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our rule on the team : not afraid to make bold designs with bright accents and unusual solutions!
Each project requires a flexible mind and a willingness to try new things.
This project was designed & developed for a company that deals with online talent and helps them build their growth strategy. The goal was to make a bright, bold, modern site that would attract new talent.
✨ More our cases:
Behance
🍀 Liked the idea? Here's more about us:
Our Blog!