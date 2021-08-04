Henry amalaraj

E- Leaning web UI design

Henry amalaraj
Henry amalaraj
  • Save
E- Leaning web UI design ui landingpage homepage 3d freebie wireframe look illustration dribbble vector design courses learning elearning figma webdesign
Download color palette

Hy people,

Hope that everyone is fine,

Here is my Web UI design.

Do check out and share your opinion in comments section.

Thank you,

Want to share something with me? Feel free to ping me at any time
https://www.instagram.com/henry_design/

Henry amalaraj
Henry amalaraj

More by Henry amalaraj

View profile
    • Like