Glynn Smith

Fght.Me - Bad Guys

Glynn Smith
Glynn Smith
  • Save
Fght.Me - Bad Guys fght.me game art twitter game pixel art game
Download color palette

A crop of the night time background for a new game project - FGHT.me - which takes your Twitter stats and powers your army to fight against one of your mortal Twitter enemies. Coming soon.

View uncropped

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Glynn Smith
Glynn Smith

More by Glynn Smith

View profile
    • Like