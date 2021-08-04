Ibrahim emran

Real Estate Website

Ibrahim emran
Ibrahim emran
Hire Me
  • Save
Real Estate Website minimal ui redesign ui design trendy 2021 branding house clean website home uiux uxdesign buy rent sell apartment property homepage design website landing page real estate
Real Estate Website minimal ui redesign ui design trendy 2021 branding house clean website home uiux uxdesign buy rent sell apartment property homepage design website landing page real estate
Download color palette
  1. Real estate landing page.png
  2. Real estae – 2.png

Hello Folks!
Here is the Real Estate Landing Page || Of-Grid.
------------------------------------------------
❤️ Let me show your feedback and your opinion about this product exploration.
Press "L" to Show Love.
------------------------------------------------
✉️ Available for taking your project to next level.
Estimate your project at ibrahimemran987@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------
🙏 Thanks For Watching

💻 Happy Designing

Ibrahim emran
Ibrahim emran
Product Designer at @Dotlines.
Hire Me

More by Ibrahim emran

View profile
    • Like