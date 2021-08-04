Behrad Mirafshar
Bonanza Design: Branding

Bonanza Design: Branding branding identity minimal website design ui
  1. Frame.jpg
  2. Frame-4.jpg
  3. Frame-2.jpg
  4. Frame-1.jpg
  5. Frame-3.jpg

Sheesh 😍 Here are some of the designs that we DIDN'T choose for our final new branding! (coming up soon)

🌈 Bonanza Design | Innovation Studio | UX Design

One of our design mottos is to create an abundance of ideas. This is at the core of what we do at Bonanza Design

- For business innovation: we ideate a large pool of ideas
- For UX design: we create many prototypes first
- For website design: we create many initial design directions
- For branding strategy: we investigate a wide array of directions

How great a final design is directly resulted from how large the initial mood board is. The more you see, the more you try, the higher likelihood of arriving at a final design that could stand the chance of time.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
