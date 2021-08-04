Bonanza Design: Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Sheesh 😍 Here are some of the designs that we DIDN'T choose for our final new branding! (coming up soon)
🌈 Bonanza Design | Innovation Studio | UX Design
One of our design mottos is to create an abundance of ideas. This is at the core of what we do at Bonanza Design
- For business innovation: we ideate a large pool of ideas
- For UX design: we create many prototypes first
- For website design: we create many initial design directions
- For branding strategy: we investigate a wide array of directions
How great a final design is directly resulted from how large the initial mood board is. The more you see, the more you try, the higher likelihood of arriving at a final design that could stand the chance of time.