Bonanza Design: Branding

Sheesh 😍 Here are some of the designs that we DIDN'T choose for our final new branding! (coming up soon)

🌈 Bonanza Design | Innovation Studio | UX Design

One of our design mottos is to create an abundance of ideas. This is at the core of what we do at Bonanza Design

- For business innovation: we ideate a large pool of ideas

- For UX design: we create many prototypes first

- For website design: we create many initial design directions

- For branding strategy: we investigate a wide array of directions

How great a final design is directly resulted from how large the initial mood board is. The more you see, the more you try, the higher likelihood of arriving at a final design that could stand the chance of time.