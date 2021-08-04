Rija

Harum Display Font

Rija
Rija
  • Save
Harum Display Font modern vintage typeface display font display font ui ux vector app typography logo graphic design illustration design branding
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Harum is a cute and amazing display font that will make children's themed designs stand out! This is perfect for branding projects, logo, book cover design, tshirt designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects.

Rija
Rija

More by Rija

View profile
    • Like