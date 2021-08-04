Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Miguel Heredia

Sistema Solar Exterior

Miguel Heredia
Miguel Heredia
Sistema Solar Exterior science illustration blue dark theme high contrast data visualization print infographic space graphic design
ES: Se me encargó crear dos mapas del Sistema Solar, Interior y Exterior, para un día y hora específico y colocar una serie de objetos celestes con sus respectivas órbitas.
Éstos mapas irían en un poster junto un carta estelar que mostraría los principales astros, planetoides y asteroides que se veían el día antes mencionado.
Aquí tenéis el resultado.

EN: I was tasked with creating two maps of the Solar System, Inner and Outer, for a specific day and time and to place a series of celestial objects with their respective orbits. These maps would go on a poster together with a star chart that would show the main stars, planetoids and asteroids that were seen on the aforementioned day.
Here you have the result.

Miguel Heredia
Miguel Heredia

