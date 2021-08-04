Sistema Solar Exterior

ES: Se me encargó crear dos mapas del Sistema Solar, Interior y Exterior, para un día y hora específico y colocar una serie de objetos celestes con sus respectivas órbitas.

Éstos mapas irían en un poster junto un carta estelar que mostraría los principales astros, planetoides y asteroides que se veían el día antes mencionado.

Aquí tenéis el resultado.

EN: I was tasked with creating two maps of the Solar System, Inner and Outer, for a specific day and time and to place a series of celestial objects with their respective orbits. These maps would go on a poster together with a star chart that would show the main stars, planetoids and asteroids that were seen on the aforementioned day.

Here you have the result.