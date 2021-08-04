Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marko Grbic

Velvet touch, UV coating, gold foil, and embossing :) for B2B

Cards Print is a B2B company. We were searching for a different way to promote our products. So we come up with this pull-out promo brochure with Velvet touch, UV coating, gold foil, and embossing.
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
