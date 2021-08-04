Ticket to a Masterclass with Floyd Mayweather in Moscow

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey! ✌️Throwback to 2015! Not long ago I found this ticket in my archive and realized that I had never posted it anywhere. So, the time has come. It was a masterclass by Floyd Mayweather in Moscow. I'm not into sports so didn't know how huge this guy was (and is). I just did this job and totally forgot about it. Later I realized that actually I was a part of something big. Well, better late than never! 😅