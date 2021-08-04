Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, Dribbblers!
This is my 2nd #DailyUI challenge!
I would greatly appreciate it if you kindly give me some feedback on my design, thanks 🌼
【 Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout 】
Design Concept: Credit card checkout form for a flower shop
Fonts: Libre Montserrat, Playfair Display
Colors: Orange (#DE4C37), Gray (#555555)
Design Tool: Figma
Image Credit: https://unsplash.com/photos/0IsBu45B3T8 (Flower Bouquet)
https://unsplash.com/photos/giP0e750Dr8 (Wooden Vase)