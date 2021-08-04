Michael Crawford

Pencils Down

Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford
Hire Me
  • Save
Pencils Down scroll animation rolling scribble blow up corrupt mental health deadlines pencil type interaction after effects xd motion animation web design
Pencils Down scroll animation rolling scribble blow up corrupt mental health deadlines pencil type interaction after effects xd motion animation web design
Pencils Down scroll animation rolling scribble blow up corrupt mental health deadlines pencil type interaction after effects xd motion animation web design
Pencils Down scroll animation rolling scribble blow up corrupt mental health deadlines pencil type interaction after effects xd motion animation web design
Pencils Down scroll animation rolling scribble blow up corrupt mental health deadlines pencil type interaction after effects xd motion animation web design
Download color palette
  1. PipeDream_Post_Dribbble_PencilsDown.mp4
  2. PipeDream_Post_Dribbble_PencilsDown_CTA.png
  3. PipeDream_Post_Dribbble_PencilsDown_Deadlines.png
  4. PipeDream_Post_Dribbble_PencilsDown_StickTo.png
  5. PipeDream_Post_Dribbble_PencilsDown_Corrupt.png
  6. PipeDream_Post_Dribbble_PencilsDown_Home.png

My self-made "deadlines" are more of a light suggestion. Double the timeline at least. I used to get mad at myself over it, but then it ended up giving me even more anxiety about personal projects. Trying to be a bit more gentle with myself and forgive myself for letting a few personal deadlines slip.

Working on a little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up

Typefaces are Usual by Rui Abreu and Funkford by Dave Coleman.

Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford
Designer + Developer
Hire Me

More by Michael Crawford

View profile
    • Like