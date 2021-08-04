Pencils Down

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
My self-made "deadlines" are more of a light suggestion. Double the timeline at least. I used to get mad at myself over it, but then it ended up giving me even more anxiety about personal projects. Trying to be a bit more gentle with myself and forgive myself for letting a few personal deadlines slip.
Working on a little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up
Typefaces are Usual by Rui Abreu and Funkford by Dave Coleman.