Boris Boguslavsky

Randomization Poster Series - 07 // Vacuum

Boris Boguslavsky
Boris Boguslavsky
  • Save
Randomization Poster Series - 07 // Vacuum blending geometric wall art mockup poster design design blend mode abstract poster illustrator extension abstract adobe illustrator
Download color palette

About a year ago, I finished coding a randomization plugin for Adobe Illustrator called Randomill. What this plugin allows users to do is to randomize various properties of a group of objects in Illustrator. For example, if you had a group of squares, you could easily randomize their colors to generate a colorful grid. This poster series is a demonstration of what can be accomplished with this plugin.

Hundreds of circles of randomized scales scattered throughout the poster at varying hues and shades to convey a sense of layering and depth will take you most of the way there in this case. The central triangular shapes are made using Illustrator’s blend tool.

Boris Boguslavsky
Boris Boguslavsky

More by Boris Boguslavsky

View profile
    • Like