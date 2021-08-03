Business Card + Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbbler,
I have designed a business card by following the branding style. It is a very clean and minimal design.
Feel free to leave your comments and feedback.
Visit my portfolios:
https://www.behance.net/HMS-Designs
http://hmsdesigns.com/
http://hmsdesignz.com/
Visit my LinkedIn profile:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/hmshaban/
Also, visit my product website:
http://hmsfoodz.com/
For FREE PSD, please send me a private message or comment below.
Thanks
Regards,
Muhammad Shaban