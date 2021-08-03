Sportbooth 1.0

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys, This is a sport Ui screen, I have a lot of project on my hand at the moment but I would still definitely work on a complete case study bringing in all sorts of sports on one screen. Let me hear what you think, feel free to press “L” if you like this screens.
Thank you.
---
Open collaboration, shout at olalekanwork081@gmail.com