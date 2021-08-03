E-bus. The new app

Trending designs to inspire you
The new app for a greener trip!
The idea was to create an app for a greener trip. E-bus helps customers to travel from one point of the city to another in time with their smartphone.
You can see the project on
https://www.behance.net/natalialevrero