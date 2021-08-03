Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Margarida Pinto

Psychologist logo concept

Margarida Pinto
Margarida Pinto
  • Save
Psychologist logo concept psychologist psychology identity brand branding app concept logo design
Download color palette

Logo concept for a psychologist

--------
Check my Instagram - @maggie.pi

Visit my photography work and send love!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Margarida Pinto
Margarida Pinto

More by Margarida Pinto

View profile
    • Like