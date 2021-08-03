Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdalla Elsayd

Cryptocurrency App Design

Abdalla Elsayd
Abdalla Elsayd
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App Design illustration design bitcoin cryptocurrency app bitcoin wallet crypto exchange bitcoin wallet crypto ethereum obile app mobile concept app ux ui concept design ui ux app financial concept app finances finance cryptocurrency app
Download color palette

Hi there!
What are your thoughts on this one? I'm glad to present this mobile UI exploration for cryptocurrency portfolio tracking. Enjoy its classic white theme design and simple elements without additional and overwhelming details

Press "L" to like and feel free to leave a comment in this post.

Have an amazing project? Send to our email:
📩 abdalla.elsayed.076@gmail.com

Abdalla Elsayd
Abdalla Elsayd

More by Abdalla Elsayd

View profile
    • Like